A bomb squad is investigating suspicious items discovered at a vacant home in San Jose. (Feb. 15, 2017)

A bomb squad is responding to a vacant San Jose home Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew discovered suspicious items, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The vacant home is on the 200 block of Dale Drive, in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood. People in the area are being told to shelter in place, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.