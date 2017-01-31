Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation, Search at San Bruno Mall

Police responded to a possible bomb threat at the Tanforan mall in San Bruno on Tuesday evening, prompting an evacuation at the shopping center, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

Police completed a thorough search by about 6 p.m. without finding any explosive devices and began letting people back into the mall, employees first and then shoppers.

The bomb threat was called into the security office at the mall, and police evacuated the premises while they performed a sweep in search with bomb squad officers and bomb-sniffing dogs, police said.

No further details were available.