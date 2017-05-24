San Francisco State University's College of Health & Social Sciences has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. (May 24, 2017)

A bomb threat on Wednesday prompted the evacuation of a San Francisco State University building.

Campus security has swept the College of Health & Social Sciences, but didn't find anything. K-9 units are also being used to conduct a search of the premises.

San Francisco police are en route, university officials said, stressing on Twitter that the threat is being taken "very seriously" and the community's safety is their "top concern."

Students took to social media saying that they went to the building to give final exams, but were denied entry due to the bomb threat.

No further details were immediately available.

