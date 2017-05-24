Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of San Francisco State University's College of Health & Social Sciences | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation of San Francisco State University's College of Health & Social Sciences

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    @bpizz_ via Twitter
    San Francisco State University's College of Health & Social Sciences has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. (May 24, 2017)

    A bomb threat on Wednesday prompted the evacuation of a San Francisco State University building.

    Campus security has swept the College of Health & Social Sciences, but didn't find anything. K-9 units are also being used to conduct a search of the premises.

    San Francisco police are en route, university officials said, stressing on Twitter that the threat is being taken "very seriously" and the community's safety is their "top concern."

    Students took to social media saying that they went to the building to give final exams, but were denied entry due to the bomb threat.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Check back for updates.


    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices