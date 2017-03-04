Prep the S'Mores: Bonfire Season Ignites at Ocean Beach with New Fire Rings | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Advisory in Effect Until 12 a.m.
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Prep the S'Mores: Bonfire Season Ignites at Ocean Beach with New Fire Rings

The new pits will be open for business every year between the first day of March and the final day of October, according to the National Park Service.

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NPS.gov
    New fire rings are installed at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. (March 1, 2017)

    Good news for bonfire lovers.

    New fire rings installed at Ocean Beach in San Francisco earlier in the week have signaled the reignition of bonfire season.

    A total of 16 new rings were installed between stairwells 15 and 20 exactly four months after the previous fire pits were extracted when bonfires were temporarily prohibited because of winter burning rules, according to the National Park Service.

    Groups smaller than 25 people are welcome to use the new rings on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the National Park Service. Any party with more than 25 people is required to get a permit.

    The new pits will be open for business every year between the first day of March and the final day of October, according to the National Park Service.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices