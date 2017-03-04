Good news for bonfire lovers.

New fire rings installed at Ocean Beach in San Francisco earlier in the week have signaled the reignition of bonfire season.

A total of 16 new rings were installed between stairwells 15 and 20 exactly four months after the previous fire pits were extracted when bonfires were temporarily prohibited because of winter burning rules, according to the National Park Service.

Groups smaller than 25 people are welcome to use the new rings on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the National Park Service. Any party with more than 25 people is required to get a permit.

The new pits will be open for business every year between the first day of March and the final day of October, according to the National Park Service.