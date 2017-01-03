(L-R) Dave Grohl from the "Foo Fighters," Adam Levine from "Maroon 5," and Tom Petty from "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers"

The lineup is here.

The "Foo Fighters," "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers," and "Maroon 5" are slated to headline the upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, an annual extravaganza centered in wine country, according to the event's website.

Other notable bands that are on tap to perform this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend include "Macklemore & Ryan Lewis," "Modest Mouse," "The Naked and Famous," and "Silversun Pickups," according to the event's website.

Tickets hit the market on Wednesday at 10 a.m.