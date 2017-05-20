An Amber Alert was issued for 21-month-old Makai Bangoura (right) out of San Francisco. Suspect is 30-year-old Jason Lam (right).

A 21-month-old boy at the center of a state-wide Amber Alert Friday will be reunited with his mother in San Francisco Saturday night, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The boy, who was reported missing Thursday, was located the following day in Los Angeles after being taken by 30-year-old Jason Lam, who shares custody with the boy's mother, according to the district attorney's office.

Two members of the district attorney's office flew to Los Angeles to retrieve the boy. They are expected to reunite the boy with his mother around 7 p.m. in San Francisco.

After Lam failed to return to the boy to his mother, authorities commenced an investigation and search. Security footage captured inside a Menlo Park store Thursday recorded Lam and the boy walking around. Several hours later, a ping from Lam's cell phone alerted police to his new location in Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After the Amber Alert reached the southern portion of the state, a shopper recognized Lam's car and called police. He was later detained roughly six-hours after the Amber Alert was activated.