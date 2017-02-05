Tom Brady hugs his daughter Vivian and wife Gisele as his mother Galynn looks on. (Feb. 5, 2017)

Sunday night's Super Bowl victory may have been the most emotional victory of Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career.

With his mother Galynn battling an undisclosed illness for more than a year, Brady, a San Mateo native, dedicated the game to her. Then he went out and won it for her, engineering the greatest come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl history.

Galynn Brady was unable to attend any of her son's games all season long, but she wasn't about to miss Sunday's big game. After Brady the quarterback brought the Patriots back from 25 points down, he celebrated with his mom and the rest of his family, tears running down his cheeks.

With the victory, Brady won his fifth Super Bowl, the most any player has one with a single team. He also took home his record fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Brady, 39, played high school football at Junipero Serra High, a private school in San Mateo.