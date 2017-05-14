Brief Police Pursuit in East Bay Ends in Death, Arrest

Police in the East Bay investigate a fatal crash following a police pursuit. (May 13, 2017)

A woman with a history of run-ins with law enforcement was arrested Saturday after leading Clayton police on a pursuit that ended up killing one person, according to police.

The brief but reckless ordeal began just after 3 p.m. when police arrived to the Clayton Station Shopping Center after receiving reports of a woman, who was later identified as Amy Fiasconaro of Antioch, peeking into cars, authorities said. Just as police pulled up to the scene, Fiasconaro hopped in a white SUV, which was recently stolen from Oakley, and took off.

Police said Fiasconaro acted with "total disregard to public safety" as she slammed on the gas and sped down Myrtle Drive in excess of 80 mph while being chased by two Clayton police cruisers. Moments later, she lost control and smashed into a yard located along the 4900 block of Myrtle Drive. The chase lasted less than a half mile, according to police.



A 24-year-old female passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fiasconaro was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested Fiasconaro for theft of a vehicle, felony evading and vehicular manslaughter.

The 24-year-old passenger's identity will not be released until her family is notified, police said.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.