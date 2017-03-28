Bay Area travelers now have a new way to get across the pond.

British Airways is launching new non-stop flights from Oakland International Airport to London Gatwick Airport. The service will be available four days a week.

British Airways is not the first to make a foray into this route. In 2016, Norwegian Air debuted a direct flight from Oakland to Gatwick.

This move does, however, make British Airways the first European airline to connect all three major Bay Area airports to London — totalling about 1,250 seats per day, the SF Gate reports.

People can fly daily aboard a 787 Dreamliner nonstop between San Jose Mineta International Airport and Heathrow Airport. Two direct flights a day also fly from San Francisco to Heathrow, according to the SF Gate.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is expected to be on-hand to welcome the first flight from Gatwick Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

For more information, visit British Airways online.