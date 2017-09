Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at AT&T Park on September 3, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

While Madison Bumgarner showed off his power Sunday, it was the Cardinals' power off the lefty that was the difference in a 7-3 Giants loss.

Bumgarner allowed three home runs and five earned runs over six innings pitched. At the plate, he hit a 420-foot blast over the left field wall in the fourth inning.

He now has three home runs on the year and 17 for his career.

The Giants fell to 54-85 on the season.