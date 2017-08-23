Busted on BART: Transportation Agency Cracks Down on Fare Evaders - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Busted on BART: Transportation Agency Cracks Down on Fare Evaders

By Kris Sanchez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Busted on BART: Transportation Agency Cracks Down on Fare Evaders
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    BART police officers handed out 36 citations Tuesday during a fare evasion crackdown at multiple stations across its system, according to the transportation agency.

    The citations, which represent BART's $3 million effort to stop people from cheating their way out of fares, were written at stations in San Francisco, Richmond and Fremont between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to BART.

    An estimated 22,000 people each year cheat the fare system, costing the transportation agency around $25 million annually, according to BART. 

    Fare evasion citations cost perpetrators $250, according to BART.

    In addition to Tuesday's crackdown, officers also arrested four people on unrelated warrants and crimes, according to BART.

    Published 18 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices