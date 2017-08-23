BART police officers handed out 36 citations Tuesday during a fare evasion crackdown at multiple stations across its system, according to the transportation agency.

The citations, which represent BART's $3 million effort to stop people from cheating their way out of fares, were written at stations in San Francisco, Richmond and Fremont between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to BART.

An estimated 22,000 people each year cheat the fare system, costing the transportation agency around $25 million annually, according to BART.

Fare evasion citations cost perpetrators $250, according to BART.

In addition to Tuesday's crackdown, officers also arrested four people on unrelated warrants and crimes, according to BART.