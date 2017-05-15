Californians are being urged to get rid of any standing water near their homes and businesses to help reduce the mosquito populations.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued the mosquito warning Monday, just ahead of the summer.

“Removing water will help reduce overall mosquito numbers and protect family members and neighbors from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases," said CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith.

Pet watering dishes, water-filled containers outside, potted plants can all become breeding ground for mosquitoes, according to the CDPH.

Mosquitoes carrying Zika and West Nile virus infections can spread them to humans through bites.

Zika, which can be sexually transmitted between humans, can cause miscarriage, stillbirth and severe neurological birth defects in newborns.

You can get more information about mosquito prevention here.