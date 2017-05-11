Busted: Driver Faces Ticket For Using Fake Child in I-80 Carpool Lane | NBC Bay Area
Busted: Driver Faces Ticket For Using Fake Child in I-80 Carpool Lane

By NBC Bay Area staff

    CHP Oakland
    A motorist is busted after trying to drive in the carpool lane with a child-sized doll in the backseat. (May 11, 2017)

    Another day, another attempt to skirt carpool rules on a Bay Area freeway.

    California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland pulled over a driver along westbound Interstate 80 last week and found a child-sized doll, clad in a pink hoodie, jeans and sneakers, resting in the back seat. At quick glance, the doll could pass as a human, but there was one significant problem. The seatbelt's shoulder restraint was pinned behind the doll.


    Officers took to social media to offer a message to the driver and those attempting to break carpool rules.

    "If you're going to use a fake child to avoid carpool rules, at least buckle them in properly! #AttentionToDetail #Busted," a tweet from CHP Oakland read.

    The driver faces a $500 fine for violating the freeway's three-person carpool rule, according to the CHP.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago
