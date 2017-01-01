Car Crashes Into Oakland Homeless Camp, Injuring Two

A car leading a CHP pursuit early Sunday morning flipped over and crashed into a homeless encampment in Oakland. (Jan. 1, 2017)

A driver who was being pursued by California Highway Patrol officers crashed his car into a homeless encampment in Oakland early Sunday morning, injuring two people at the encampment, according to CHP officials.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Buick driving recklessly on the eastbound Interstate 80 connector to eastbound Interstate 580, CHP officials said.

When the driver didn't stop, officers began pursuing the Buick. The driver of the vehicle then took the transition onto westbound Interstate 980 and immediately exited at 27th Street, according to the CHP.

The driver then lost control of the Buick causing it to go onto the sidewalk and somehow land upside down onto a homeless encampment.

The driver was able to get out the car and tried to flee on foot. Officers however were able apprehend him.

He was identified as Oakland resident Nicholas Turrentine, 32. Turrentine suffered minor injuries during the crash, CHP officials said.

Two people at the homeless encampment suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to CHP officials.

Inside the Buick, officers located a handgun and brass knuckles. Turrentine was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses.

Two women who were passengers in the Buick were apparently uninjured. They were interviewed at the scene and released, CHP officials said.

The CHP did not say whether alcohol or drugs were suspected in the crash.