CHP Investigates DUI Crash, Alleged Kidnapping

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an alleged kidnapping and DUI crash on Highway 101 in Sonoma County early Tuesday morning.

Douglas Stevenson, 54, of Antioch, was speeding in a 1996 Volvo on northbound 101 south of a gas station on Kastania Road, CHP Officer Jon Sloat said.

Stevenson failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the highway, over a ditch and into a field, Sloat said.

When CHP officers responded at 12:30 a.m., they found Stevenson and his passenger, a 58-year-old San Francisco woman, suffering from injuries that were considered major but not life-threatening, Sloat said.

Stevenson walked away from the crash but was detained by officers on the Kastania Road overcrossing, according to Sloat.

The woman in the car claimed Stevenson forced her into his vehicle outside a homeless shelter in San Francisco and held her against her will as they drove north, Sloat said.

Stevenson and the woman were taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital, where Stevenson was arrested on suspicion of DUI and kidnapping. He was treated for his injuries and then booked into Sonoma County Jail later in the morning, Sloat said.

Sloat said he didn't know if the female passenger was still in the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.