A deer is spotted on the Bay Bridge. (Aug. 29, 2017)

A deer was spotted on the Bay Bridge early Tuesday, and CHP Oakland's Twitter account couldn't help but be a bit punny.

"This morning our officers stopped a doe for toll evasion, on the Bay Bridge," a tweet from the law enforcement agency's Twitter account read. "She said she usually pays it, but today she was a buck short."

A number of people responded to the tweet with praise.

Others were much more inclined to point out that the doe appeared to actually have antlers.