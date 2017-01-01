CHP Remains Out in Full Force Through New Year's Monday

The CHP's New Year's Eve enforcement didn't end Sunday, as many folks have Monday off to celebrate the holiday. (Jan. 1, 2016)

Although New Year's Eve and its requisite parties officially ended after midnight Sunday, many folks are celebrating the New Year's Day holiday on Monday, which means the California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement was still underway.

Officers were still out in full force late Sunday and early Monday, looking for people driving under the influence.

It was much quieter Sunday night compared with Saturday night, but officers weren't taking any chances. Officer Art Montiel said the maximum enforcement period runs through Monday night.

"Hopefully, we’re not going to be very busy, but we’re going to be out there looking for drunk drivers," he said.

The Redwood City-area CHP has made five DUI arrests since Friday evening, Montiel said, and Oakland CHP reported six arrests Saturday night and 11 on Friday night.

"We want to make sure that the celebration does not turn into a tragedy," Montiel said.

Just such a tragedy was narrowly avoided in the South Bay early Sunday morning. A little after 1 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near McKee Road, a driver swerved across several lanes before the car landed on it's roof and caught fire, the CHP said. A good Samaritan stepped in and tried to help driver. But the seat belt was locked, and an off-duty deputy came by, used a knife to cut the belt and save the driver.

"Ulimtately, officers conducted a DUI investigation, determined he was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest," CHP Officer Daniel Hill said.

The man was uninjured. The good Samaritan admitted his move was risky, but he felt he had to do something.

"Some people tell you not to do it for safety, but there is something in your heart to make you run and help others," he said.

Meanwhile, the CHP continued reminding drivers to be smart and safe.

"Hopefully they're paying attention to what we’re telling them," Montiel said.