CHP Investigating Shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Highway 101 near Story Road in San Jose, according to the CHP's official Twitter account.

    All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down at Tully Road, and traffic was being diverted onto Interstates 280 and 680. There was no estimated time for reopening the lanes, the CHP said.

    A Sig-alert was issued at about 9:10 p.m., and the CHP asked motorists to use alternate routes around the closure, suggesting northbound Highway 85 to northbound Highway 87 back onto northbound 101.

    Thursday's incident comes a week after a deadly shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond.

    The CHP estimates 80 freeway shootings on Bay Area highways since 2015.

    No further details were available.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
