Matt Cain #18 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI — San Francisco's Matt Cain was rocked for nine runs, matching the most he has allowed in the major leagues, and Jose Peraza drove in a career-high four runs in the first four innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the Giants 13-3 on Friday night.

Cain (2-1), a 32-year-old veteran of 13 big league seasons, allowed 10 hits and threw 78 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Five of the six batters he walked scored, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 4.70. San Francisco pitchers walked 12 in all, the team's most since 2011, and the Giants fell to an NL-worst 11-19.

Eugenio Suarez had three hits and three RBIs, and Billy Hamilton scored four runs for the Reds, who had 16 hits and stole five bases against Cain and catcher Buster Posey. Cincinnati scored in each of the first six innings and won for the fifth time in six games, including three in a row.

Bronson Arroyo (3-2) gave up three runs - two earned - and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Making his sixth start since coming back from elbow and shoulder operations that caused him to miss two seasons, the 40-year-old right-hander threw a season-high 95 pitches.

Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly and Suarez and Peraza had RBI singles as Cincinnati opened a 3-0 lead in the first.

Peraza extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning, RBI single. He singled leading off the third, stole second and scored on Hamilton's single.

Christian Arroyo homered in the second, cutting the Giants' deficit to 3-1, but Suarez hit a two-run single in the bottom half, Hamilton singled home a run in the third and Peraza greeted reliever Cory Gearrin in the fourth with a bases-loaded triple to left-center field.

Cain twice allowed nine runs against St. Louis, on April 18, 2008, and April 7, 2013.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto is expected to make his next start on Sunday against his former team. Cueto hasn't missed a start despite dealing all season with a blister on his right middle finger.

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani has started throwing lightly - 60-70 feet on flat ground, manager Bryan Price said - while coming back from a strained right oblique. Cingrani went on the 10-day disabled list on April 21.

UP NEXT:

Giants: Rookie LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 2.55), who replaced injured Madison Bumgarner in the rotation, is to male his third start of the season Saturday.

Reds: Rookie LHP Amir Garrett (2-2, 4.50) seeks his first win in four starts since April 12. A blown save cost him a win Monday against Pittsburgh.