California's firefighting agency plans to discipline two employees blamed for forcing the state to redo a battalion chief examination for nearly 500 employees.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Thursday notified 488 applicants that they will have to retake the promotion exam because the initial test "had significant irregularities."

The announcement comes three years after the department's training academy was rocked by a cheating scandal uncovered after a former battalion chief was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Officials say the latest problem is unrelated. They would not give details.

But CalFire Director Ken Pimlott says that two individuals compromised the exam. He says their actions undermine public trust in the department.

The department retrained employees and set up new safeguards after the academy scandal.