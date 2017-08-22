California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday is expected to intervene in the recall effort surrounding Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky, the judge at the center of the controversial Brock Turner trial. Kris Sanchez reports.

Persky has been on the hot seat almost from the moment when he sentenced Turner, a former Stanford student-athlete, to six months in jail for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. Critics blasted the sentence as being too lenient.

The recall effort was in full swing until recently when a restraining order was granted on behalf of Persky, forcing the effort to come to a halt until officials figure out if the recall is a county or state matter.

Becerra is expected to make the argument that the recall against Persky is indeed a county matter and not for the secretary of state to handle, as Persky has argued.

If the recall is determined to be a state matter, the effort to oust Persky would have to restart.