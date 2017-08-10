The California Court of Appeal ordered Thursday Martins Beach be open to the public.
Access to the coastal property south of Half Moon Bay has been the subject of a battle between the landowner, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, and the state of California, along with citizens who have clamored for the billionaire to allow them access to the beach.
Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, purchased the 53-acre property for $37.5 million in 2008. Two years later, he closed the gate on the only access road to the beach, which had previously been open to the public in exchange for a parking fee.
Thursday's order affirms the decision of the San Mateo Superior Court.
No other information was immediately available.
