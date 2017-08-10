Martin’s Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay, has long been popular with families and surfers. Inset: Vinod Khosla,

The California Court of Appeal ordered Thursday Martins Beach be open to the public.

Access to the coastal property south of Half Moon Bay has been the subject of a battle between the landowner, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, and the state of California, along with citizens who have clamored for the billionaire to allow them access to the beach.



Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, purchased the 53-acre property for $37.5 million in 2008. Two years later, he closed the gate on the only access road to the beach, which had previously been open to the public in exchange for a parking fee.

Thursday's order affirms the decision of the San Mateo Superior Court.

No other information was immediately available.