California Court of Appeal Orders Martins Beach to Be Open to Public - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

California Court of Appeal Orders Martins Beach to Be Open to Public

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    California Court of Appeal Orders Martins Beach to Be Open to Public
    Getty Images
    Martin’s Beach, just south of Half Moon Bay, has long been popular with families and surfers. Inset: Vinod Khosla,

    The California Court of Appeal ordered Thursday Martins Beach be open to the public.

    Access to the coastal property south of Half Moon Bay has been the subject of a battle between the landowner, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, and the state of California, along with citizens who have clamored for the billionaire to allow them access to the beach.

    Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, purchased the 53-acre property for $37.5 million in 2008. Two years later, he closed the gate on the only access road to the beach, which had previously been open to the public in exchange for a parking fee.

    Thursday's order affirms the decision of the San Mateo Superior Court.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices