Winter Weather Driving Checklist

The California Highway Patrol offers the following advice when the weather turns wet and snowy.
Rain
- The first 10 minutes after the rain begins can be the most dangerous because the rain mixes with oil from motor vehicles and oil from new asphalt resulting in a slippery roadway.
- If you start to hydroplane, ease off the accelerator and steer straight until you gain control.
- Drive with headlights on.
- Apply brakes more slowly.
- Leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
Fog
- Drive with lights on low beam.
- Watch for CHP pace vehicles to guide you through fog.
- Avoid crossing traffic lanes.
- Do not stop on highways except in emergencies.
- Move away from stalled or disabled vehicle.
Snow
- Carry chains in snow conditions, even if vehicle has four-wheel drive.
- Observe speed limit in chain control areas.
- Check owner's manual for operating tips on your vehicle's braking system.
- Watch for paddle-shaped markers. They show the edge of the road.
- Studded pneumatic tires may only be used between Nov. 1 and April 31 unless studs are retracted.
- Stay with your vehicle if it breaks down.
Winter Weather Checklist
- Tires with plenty of tread
- Windshield wipers in good condition
- Washer full of fluid.
- Gas tank full
- Defroster working
- Muffler and exhaust in good condition
- Antifreeze in radiator
What to Carry
- Tire chains and tighteners
- Flashlight and batteries
- Flares
- Small shovel
- Windshield scraper
- Warm, waterproof clothing
- Blankets, snacks, and drinking water
