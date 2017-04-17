National Parks Week is April 15 to 23, and California is full of places to celebrate the stunning scenery, wildlife and history preserved by the National Park Service.



The Golden State features vast expanses of breath-taking park land, such as Death Valley, Yosemite and Joshua Tree national parks, and historic sites like Fort Point in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge. Each location has its own character, showcasing the dramatic topography and storied history of California.



Take a look at some of the National Parks in California and what they have to offer visitors. For a complete list of National Parks and Sites near you, click here: https://findyourpark.com/