California State Prosecutor Charged With Child Porn - NBC Bay Area
Raymond Joseph Liddy pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond

By Associated Press

    A California deputy attorney general has been charged in San Diego with possession of child pornography.

    The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Raymond Joseph Liddy pleaded not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond. The attorney general's office said Wednesday it is aware of the matter and that the 53-year-old Liddy was placed on administrative leave.

    The newspaper reported that the complaint said an electronic service provider sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January that a user had uploaded an image that appeared to be child porn. A month later another provider sent a similar tip to the organization.

    Local and federal authorities said they traced the activity to Liddy's home, where a search uncovered photos on a computer and thumbdrive of minors engaged in sexual conduct.


    Published at 8:00 AM PDT on Jul 27, 2017
