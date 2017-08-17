Concerns are brewing that next week’s much-anticipated solar eclipse could impact the state’s power grid and the electricity in people’s homes.

Aug. 21 will be a challenge for utility agencies like PG&E and the California Independent System Operator because the solar eclipse will reduce solar energy production by 60 percent statewide – or 6000 megawatts, which is enough power for 6 million homes.

Solar energy is also expected to plummet by 75 percent in the Bay Area.

CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission and other local agencies have spent the past year planning how to make up for that lost energy production during the roughly three hours that the moon blocks out the sun. One way is by relying on hydropower, which is able to ramp up quickly.

The total solar eclipse itself will last about three minutes.

The Mercury News reports that the Palo Alto City Manager is asking residents to reduce electricity consumption during the eclipse to prevent an increase in production of greenhouse gases as power plants churn out more electricity to make up for the solar deficit.