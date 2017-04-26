Caltrain’s ultimate goal is to reduce noise levels near stations like the one in San Carlos.

But it could noisy – at least in the short term.

Starting Wednesday night, Caltrain will begin a rail-grinding project, using a rail-mounted industrial-sized grinder, to smooth out any defects along the rail. Officials hope this will cut down on noise in the area and offer passengers a smoother ride.

The work starts at the San Francisco Caltrain station and crews will make their way down the Peninsula, ending up in the South Bay.

The equipment will be deployed between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. so there won’t be much impact on riders. However, people who live near the tracks are likely to hear the equipment at work.

This project is expected to take up to three weeks, wrapping up on May 19.