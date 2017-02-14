Caltrans Hopes to Open Highway 17 Tuesday Evening

A section of Soquel-San Jose Road in Santa Cruz County is sinking. (Feb. 13, 2017)

If all goes well, Caltrans crews hope to open Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains Tuesday evening after mudslides from last week’s rains buried the roadway in rock and debris.

There have been at least three mudslides in the last couple weeks.

A worker was killed during cleanup of one of the mudslides, and the single-tracking between the coast and Silicon Valley has been a major headaches for commuters.

In addition, Soquel-San Jose Road has closed indefinitely between Amaya Ridge and Olsen roads because of structural issues with the roadbed at post mile 3.9, according to Santa Cruz County officials. And

Structural Issue Shuts Down Soquel-San Jose Road in Santa Cruz County

Highland Way is still closed between post mile 3.06 and Spanish Ranch Road because of a mudslide.

For information on highway conditions, Caltrans has a list here.

The Santa Cruz County Public Works Department has a list of closed roads here.

The California Highway Patrol keeps track of accidents here.