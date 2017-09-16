Caltrans Demolishes Part of Old Bay Bridge Foundation

Caltrans prepares to implode part of the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge on Saturday morning. (Sept. 16, 2017)

Caltrans demolished one of the marine foundations of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge's old eastern span Saturday morning, Caltrans officials said.

Traffic breaks were expected anytime between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., when the implosions were planned to take place, according to Caltrans. The implosions took place underwater.

It was the second of this fall's six scheduled implosions for the demolition of the remaining 11 marine foundations of the original east span of the bridge. Pier E6 was scheduled for removal Sunday.

Caltrans said it plans to finish the work by the second weekend in November. The agency began demolishing the old eastern span in September 2013 after the new eastern span opened to traffic.

Pier E3, which was the largest pier and the closest to Yerba Buena and Treasure islands, was removed in 2015 and piers E4 and E5 were removed in 2016.

Piers 7 and 8, which are to the east of the piers that were previously removed, were removed Sept. 2. The remaining piers will be removed every other weekend through the second week in November, Caltrans officials said.