Campbell Cinema To Transform To Luxury Theater

Camera 7 Cinemas in the Pruneyard shopping center will close its doors Sunday night and, in the fall, will transform into a new luxury theater called Pruneyard Cinemas.

The new cinema will feature leather reclining seats in seven theaters, a restaurant, bar, organic popcorn and entertainment spaces. Patrons will have the option of restauraunt food delivered right to their seat.

"The market is changing. People are demanding more amenities for their entertainment dollar," said Dan Orloff, co-owner of Pruneyard Cinemas. Four business partners, two of whom own Camera 7, will together reopen the new movie theater.

Ticket prices are expected to increase by 30 to 35 percent. Currently, general admission is $11.

Camera 7 has resided at the Pruneyard since 2002. The newly-upgraded theater will be part of a complete makeover of the entire shopping center.

Seats will be available for reservation online once the cinema opens in the fall.