A car veered off the Dumbarton Bridge on Friday morning. (Sept. 15, 2017)

A car on Friday morning veered off westbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed a car on the driver's side in shallow water. Tire marks indicated the vehicle's path.

It's unclear how many passengers were in the car and if anyone was injured.

Traffic appeared to be backed up.

No further details were immediately available.

