Car Smashes Into Los Gatos Cafe's Downtown Location

A car slammed into the Los Gatos Cafe's downtown location Sunday, busting the front door and damaging the building's front facade.

The collision occurred just after 2 a.m. in the front of the business, which is located at 340 N. Santa Cruz Avenue in the South Bay City.

Footage of the aftermath captured the restaurant's front door caved in and police conducting an investigation.

A red SUV involved in the crash suffered major damage near its front right wheel.

It is not clear at this time what caused the crash.

The Los Gatos Cafe is known for serving breakfast and lunch on a daily basis. NBC Bay Area on Sunday attempted to contact the restaurant but calls were left unanswered.