Car Crashes Into House, Driver Flees in Castro Valley

A car crashed into a home in Castro Valley on Thursday afternoon, and the driver fled the scene, according to fire officials.
The crash, which occurred on Redwood Road, near Interstate 580, also sheared a gas line, the Alameda County Fire Department said.
One person was inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were unhurt, fire officials said.
PG&E crews were at the scene repairing the gas line. Redwood Road was closed in both directions between Vegas and Lessley avenues, fire officials said.
Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago