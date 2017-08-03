Car Crashes Into House, Driver Flees in Castro Valley - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

    Alameda County Fire Department
    A car crashed into a house in Castro Valley on Thursday. (Aug. 3, 2017)

    A car crashed into a home in Castro Valley on Thursday afternoon, and the driver fled the scene, according to fire officials.

    The crash, which occurred on Redwood Road, near Interstate 580, also sheared a gas line, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

    One person was inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were unhurt, fire officials said.

    PG&E crews were at the scene repairing the gas line. Redwood Road was closed in both directions between Vegas and Lessley avenues, fire officials said.

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
