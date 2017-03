A car crashed into a building in Benicia Thursday evening, causing a gas leak and prompting evacuations. (March 9, 2017)

A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday evening in Benicia, causing a gas leak and evacuations, according to police.

Police announced the incident on social media just after 6:30 p.m. The incident occurred in the 300 block of First Street.

Police evacuated the area and asked residents to stay away

until further notice.

PG&E responded to the scene, Benicia Fire Department officials said.