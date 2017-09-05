At least one person died after their vehicle became disabled on a railroad track and was struck by an oncoming train early Tuesday morning in Redwood City, California Highway Patrol officials said. Pete Suratos reports.

One Dead After Caltrain Strikes Car That Drove Onto Tracks in Redwood City, At Least 1 Dead

A 29-year-old man was killed early Tuesday when a train struck his car after it ended up on its side on Caltrain tracks in Redwood City, according to officials.

The fatal collision, which temporarily blocked two lines of tracks, happened around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Buckingham and Westmoreland avenues, officials said.

The driver somehow plowed through a fence and his car eventually came to rest on the tracks before being hit by the train moments later, according to Caltrain. The maintenance train dragged the car "several feet."

By 5:14 a.m., both tracks were reopened with 10 mph speed restrictions in the area, according to Caltrain. The speed restrictions were removed less than 30 minutes later.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, according to officials. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role.

The incident marks Caltrain's fifth fatality of 2017, according to the transportation agency.