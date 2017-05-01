Crews clean up after a driver collided with a VTA train in San Jose. (May 1, 2017)

Emergency crews on Monday spent more than two hours extricating a driver from a mangled car after he collided with a Valley Transportation Authority train in San Jose, according to officials.

It is unclear what led up to the violent crash, but first responders found the car pinned against a small concrete wall by the train near the Capitol Square Mall, according to fire officials.

Trauma surgeons had to sedate the driver in order to extricate him from the disfigured car, fire officials said. At one point, emergency crews even considered amputation because of the driver's condition and the contorted status of the car.

The driver, who was conscious and talking to emergency crews during the rescue, was eventually removed from the car and transported to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

All eight passengers riding inside the train were not hurt, VTA spokesperson Linh Hoang said.

A bus bridge was set up between the Penitencia Creek and Alum Rock stations to help commuters navigate around the scene, Hoang added.