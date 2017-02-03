A Berkeley couple found dead inside their apartment have been identified as Roger and Valerie Morash, police said Tuesday. (Jan. 24, 2017)

A couple and their two cats found dead in a Berkeley apartment last week were killed due to "acute carbon monoxide intoxication," police said on Friday.

The pair was identified as Roger, 35, and Valerie Morash, 32, and their deaths were immediately flagged as suspicious, according to police.

Officials had initially ruled out carbon monoxide or radiation poisoning, saying tests came back negative for those elements. On Friday, however, police said that evidence collected from the Morash's apartment was free of "toxins," but autopsy, toxicology and necropsy findings pointed to carbon monoxide intoxication.

"It took some time to determine the cause ... however, our goal was to provide the family of the decedents with the most accurate answers regarding the death of their loved ones," police said in a statement.

Investigators are still trying to track down the source of the carbon monoxide, and have reached out to the landlord to inspect the couple's unit.

It would be safest to conduct tests while the building is empty, but the California Public Health Department has not ordered residents to evacuate and is working with them to respond to their concerns.

"Investigators are focused on trying to determine the source of the carbon monoxide in order to provide peace of mind to the families and residents of the building," according to the statement.

Police on Jan. 23 responded to the Morash's residence on the 3000 block of Deakin Street and found the two bodies. The cause of the deaths was not immediately apparent, police said, and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Police were alerted to the apartment home when a friend of one of the victims went to check on that person and found them dead. When officers searched the apartment, they found the second body, as well as two dead pets.

The Berkeley Fire Department and PG&E crews also responded to the scene to make sure there were no hazardous conditions.

A neighbor said she smelled burning rubber coming from their apartment for months and even complained, but said nothing was ever done.