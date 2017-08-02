Cars Slam Into Cow Along Highway 24 in Orinda

Two cars crashed into a cow meandering along Highway 24 in Orinda early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly after 12:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of traffic near Fish Ranch Road, according to the CHP.

Both drivers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries, the CHP said. The cow's status is unclear at this time.

Footage from the scene captured one car with a shattered windshield and busted front end. The other car smashed into the center divider.

Two lanes of traffic were closed until 1:30 a.m. while crews cleared the wreck, according to the CHP.