At least three cars parked in Berkeley on Saturday were hit by bullets. (Jan. 14, 2017)

Someone in Berkeley on Saturday opened fire in the area of Russell and Acton Streets, hitting a few vehicles in the process.

Officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find damaged property, but no injured people.

Resident Peter Chatham, who says the neighborhood is usually a "peaceful, quiet" place, was sleeping when he was jarred awake by the loud bangs. He's thankful that no one was hit.

"We were pretty fortunate that nothing happened, that nobody got hurt or anything like that," he said.

Police stayed at the scene for several hours and investigated the shootings.

Further information was unavailable.