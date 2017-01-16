FILE ART- Women clap their hands on the Freedom Train from San Jose to San Francisco.

After a weekend of comedy and faith lectures, there will be another lineup of Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in the Bay Area on Monday to honor a legendary civil rights leader who would have turned 88 if he had not been assassinated.

Some of those events include a community breakfast in San Francisco, a film festival at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and a march and parade at 11 a.m. at the San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station.

The highlight of the day for many, however, is a free ride on the "Celebration Train," which takes riders 50 miles from Silicon Valley to the MLK festivities in San Francisco. As of Monday, all the tickets have been handed out.

A similar free ride called the "Freedom Train" took place for 30 years until discontinuing service last January because of budget problems. The new ride is being made possible by a sponsorship from PG&E, which partnered with Caltrain and the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation.

MLK Freedom Train Travels Through Peninsula For Last Time

The 50-mile Bay Area ride symbolizes the 54-mile march King made with other activists from Selma, Alabama to the state capitol in Mongomery in March 1965.

Here is a full list of events sponsored by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation.