Cell Phone Cancer Debate Heats up With Document Release

Cell phones have become ubiquitous over the last few years, along with the debate over whether or not they can cause cancer.

While many agencies — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and National Institute of Environmental Health — say they’ve found no link between cell phones and cancer, a newly-released document is reheating the argument.

It comes from the California Department of Public Health, and it’s aptly called “Cell Phones and Health.”

The document was held back for years, but has now been released because of a court order. Still, CDPH officials deem it a “draft,” not a final authority. It lists potential risks from cell phones to both adults and children.

But Joel Moskowitz, PhD of Univesity of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health, calls it something of a smoking gun.

“You ought to be concerned,” he said. “Children, pregnant women, and teenagers are potentially at greater risk from this form of radiation.”

It’s tough for anyone to say for sure whether or not cell phones cause cancer, but the debate just got a little louder.

