The Trump administration’s announcement to scale back Title IX requirements on college campuses on Thursday has stirred a lot of negative criticism from University institutions. Sam Brock reports. (Published 41 minutes ago)

The Trump administration’s announcement to scale back Title IX requirements on college campuses on Thursday has stirred a lot of negative criticism from University institutions.

At a sexual assault training session at the University of California, San Francisco, Attorney General George Gascon said this change in the system would raise the burden of proof for universities punishing accused assaulters, making it even more difficult for victims.

“We know that what it used to be before really wasn’t working. We know that the survivors of assault were being singled out, they were often continuously harassed if they came forward,” said Gascon.

During the announcement on Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the Obama-era Title IX guidance on campus sexual assault “failed too many students” and explained that the departments current approach would be replaced “with a workable, effective and fair system.” According to DeVos, her department will be launching “a transparent notice-and-comment process to incorporate the insights of all parties in developing a better way.”

Universities like UC Berkeley and Stanford have already started protesting this new change and have even generated lawsuits.

“Changes to the Title IX policy announced today signals that the Trump administration aims to undo six years’ worth of federal enforcements to strengthen sexual violence protections on college campuses,” said UC President, Janet Napolitano. “This is extremely troubling.”