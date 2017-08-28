A suspected would-be child molester was released from jail Friday without having to post bail, according to court documents obtained by NBC Bay Area. Mark Matthews reports. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A suspected would-be child molester was released from jail Friday without having to post bail, according to court documents obtained by NBC Bay Area.

Jose Olivares-Parada, 38, was arrested Aug. 21 on suspicion of sending pornography to and arranging a meeting with a minor when he showed up to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl at AT&T Park, court records show.

Olivares-Parada actually had been corresponding with a police officer.

Two days after his arrest, bail was set at $60,000, but two days after that, Judge Joseph Quinn reduced bail to nothing and released Olivares-Parada on his own recognizance, with the instructions that he was not to chat on websites nor visit locations where minors are likely to be, other than AT&T Park, where he works.

Child advocate Mark Klaas, whose daughter Polly Klaas was murdered by a sexual predator, vehemently disagreed with the judge's decision.

"You know, giving this guy the ability to walk is a terribly irresponsible thing to do under the circumstances," Klaas said.

A spokeswoman for the Public Defender's Office said Olivares-Parada doesn’t have a criminal history.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office said the prosecutor objected to the judge's decision to release Olivares-Parada on his own recognizance, but in the court record, there was no mention of such an objection.

Olivares-Parada is due back in court in October.