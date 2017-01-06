Two people were rescued early Friday from a three-alarm fire at a four-story building in Oakland that started because of blanket that was too close to a wall heater, firefighters said.

A woman named Dominique who lives across the street in the 3800 block of Harrison Street began tweeting what she was seeing: "I just woke up to children screaming 'Help, save me' " When she looked outside, she saw the building across the street was burning.

In an interview, the woman said she woke up about 4 a.m. to hear glass shattering and a lot of trucks. She said she heard what sounded like a "really young" girl and boy. "The boy was screaming, help me, save me." She said she jumped out of bed and looked out the window to see the chaos outside.

She added she was really shaken up by the fire because she lost five friends in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire on Dec. 2.

Oakland Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter said two people suffered some smoke inhalation, and that the blaze was under control just before 5 a.m.