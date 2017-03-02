Cinequest Gears Up for Virtual Reality in San Jose

Cinequest Film Festival has returned for its 27th year and with a new experience: Virtual Reality. Cinequest is known for showcasing innovating technologies in the world of film making and this years virtual reality experience allows patrons to learn, create and experience augmented reality. Cinequest is going beyond showcasing films during the two-week festival and hoping to provide a forum of discussion for the emerging technologies in the world of filmmaking. The Virtual Reality Canteen will continue to showcase the immersive experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 2-5 and March 9-12.