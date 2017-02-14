Hillary Clinton's campaign manager is in the Bay Area for a cyber security conference. Scott Budman reports.

Did e-mail leaks cost Hillary Clinton the presidency?

Her campaign manager says yes. Republicans say no.

The argument over technology and politics has only intensified since the election and on Tuesday it became one of the hottest topics at a major Bay Area cyber security conference.

"Those e-mails were stolen by a foreign government, by Russian, and released for the purpose of helping Donald Trump and hurting Hillary Clinton," said Robby Mook, Clinton's campaign manager.

Mook believes cyber security played a big role in the election.

"And did it affect the election? Absolutely it affected the election," Mook said. "This election was lost by a very small margin."

Republicans argue that it was much more than e-mail leaks that cost Clinton the election.

Mook admits his side could have done several things better, but also said future elections will likely have the same concerns about cyber security.

"I'm just here to make sure that people are focused on the cyber security issue," Mook admits. "It is of great importance to our democracy."

Now, after facing a leak, Mook is warning others to tighten up.

"All I care about is that we have good policies in place to prevent this in the future," Mook said.

Many of the companies attending RSA said they will be talking about cyber security and politics during the conference largely because of hacking of the Clinton campaign.