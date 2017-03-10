Coach Kerr Announces Warriors Will Rest Curry, Green, Thompson and Iguodala vs Spurs | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Shelter-in-Place Order in San Francisco
logo_bay_2x

Coach Kerr Announces Warriors Will Rest Curry, Green, Thompson and Iguodala vs Spurs

By CSN Bay Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    File image of Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

    Saturday's marquee matchup of the Warriors and Spurs taking the floor in San Antonio will look a bit different.

    Friday afternoon the Spurs announced forward Kawhi Leonard is ruled out as he's in the concussion protocol and point guard Tony Parker is listed as questionable.

    After the Warriors' 103-102 loss in Minnesota, Steve Kerr upped the ante on Gregg Popovich. The Warriors will be without three starters in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, plus Andre Iguodala off the bench.

    With Friday night's loss to the T'Wolves, the Warriors have now lost four of their last six games.

    Golden State leads San Antonio by 1.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices