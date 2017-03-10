File image of Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday's marquee matchup of the Warriors and Spurs taking the floor in San Antonio will look a bit different.

Friday afternoon the Spurs announced forward Kawhi Leonard is ruled out as he's in the concussion protocol and point guard Tony Parker is listed as questionable.

After the Warriors' 103-102 loss in Minnesota, Steve Kerr upped the ante on Gregg Popovich. The Warriors will be without three starters in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, plus Andre Iguodala off the bench.

With Friday night's loss to the T'Wolves, the Warriors have now lost four of their last six games.

Golden State leads San Antonio by 1.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.