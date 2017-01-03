Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline Coachella

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar as headliners across its sprawling two spring weekends in Indio, California.

This year's bookends will be on April 14-16 and April 21-23, with Radiohead, who last played the Empire Polo Grounds in 2012, kicking off things on Friday night, followed by Queen Bee on Saturday and Kendrick closing things out Sunday.

Other highlights for music fans include the XX, Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Empire of the Sun and Dillon Francis sharing Coachella stages on Fridays, with Bon Iver, Future, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Schoolboy Q and Gucci Mane the following night. Closing-night stages will also feature the return of Lorde to Coachella, as well as Justice, New Order, Porter Robinson and Madeon, and Future Islands.

Concertgoers have been heading out to the Coachella Valley for the annual festival since 1999. Last year, the festival was headlined by LCD SoundSystem, Guns N' Roses and Calvin Harris.

Passes go on sale on Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT.

2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Lineup

Friday, April 14 and 21

Radiohead

The XX

Travis Scott

Father John Misty

Empire of the Sun

Dillon Francis

Mac Miller

Steve Angello

Glass Animals

Phantogram

Mac DeMarco

Little Dragon

Banks

Bonobo

Richie Hawtin

DJ Shadow

Loco Dice

Dixon

Capital Cities

Big Gigantic

Crystal Castles

SOHN

Jagwar Ma

Francis and the Lights

Broods

Guided By Voices

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Sampha

Bicep

Raury

The Martinez Brothers

Oh Wonder

Stormzy

Zipper Club

Tennis

SNBRN

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Kungs

Floorplan

Denzel Curry

The Lemon Twigs

Nora En Pure

Joseph

The Interruptors

Sam Gellaitry

Klangstof

Tacocat

Alison Swing

Saturday, April 15 and 22

Beyonce

Bon Iver

Future

DJ Snake

Martin Garrix

Schoolboy Q

Gucci Mane

The Head and the Heart

Two Door Cinema Club

Nicolas Jaar

Bastille

Tycho

Tory Lanez

Royksopp

Local Natives

Majid Jordan

Dreamcar

Four Tet

Roisin Murphy

Moderat

The Avalanches

Mura Masa

Nav

Solomun

Warpaint

Banks & Steelz

Hot Since 82

Classixx

Kaleo

Breakbot

Gryffin

Car Seat Headrest

Daphni

Brodinski

Mitski

Floating Points

Thundercat

Survive

Arkells

The Atomics

Ben UFO

Bishop Briggs

Blossoms

Chicano Batman

Autograf

Moss Kena

Red Axes

Shura

Honey Dijon

Declan McKenna

Eli & Fur

Swet Shop Boys

Chris Cruse

Sunday, April 16 and 23