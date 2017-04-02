After nearly 100 days at sea and a rather successful mission of seizing illegal drugs heading to the U.S., a Coast Guard crew returned to the Bay Area on Sunday.

The Coast Guard cutter Stratton, which was on a mission to stop drug smuggling from South America, arrived back in Alameda after spending 98 days patrolling the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"The intent is for the Coast Guard to push our borders offshore, get down south where the cocaine comes out of Colombia from the jungle, so it never even has a chance to get near the border," Capt. Nate Moore said.

During the mission, which included other training exercises, the crew confiscated nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine, which has a street value of more than $50 million.