State and federal agencies are on the scene of a sunken barge that was leaking fuel into the San Francisco Bay on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, Vortex Marine Construction and Bay Area Rapid Transit responded to the sunken 112-foot freight barge Vengeance, Coast Guard officials said.

The barge, located just south of the Bay Bridge, was leaking diesel fuel into the bay. Divers managed to plug the leaking fuel Friday afternoon.

But, as of Friday night, responders and investigators were still at the site executing cleanup strategies for the potential release of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of hydraulic fluid, Coast Guard officials said.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson said on Saturday morning that a Coast Guard chopper had flown over the location where the barge went down. Pilots spotted a light sheen of oil on the surface of the water. But Wilson said that is a good sign because it means that the barge is not leaking as much oil as it was yesterday.

A Coast Guard crew is scheduled to inspect the area, and divers were back under water on Saturday to ensure that the fuel vent plugs are in place.

Responders will also be at the site and will be prepared to deploy a boom, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials suspect that the barge sank during the storm’s heavy rain and strong winds on Friday. The cause remains under investigation.